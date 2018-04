Wanted Teen Arrested After Foot Chase In Fosston

Alexander Thompson Is wanted on outstanding felony warrants in Illinois

FOSSTON, Minn. — A teen wanted on outstanding felony warrants in Illinois tried to out run authorities in Fosston, Minnesota.

A Polk County Deputy attempted to arrest 18-year-old Alexander Thompson around 9:30 Thursday morning.

Thompson fled on foot but was soon found hiding inside a building.

He was booked into the Northwest Regional Correctional Center on the outstanding warrants out of Illinois.

Local charges are pending for fleeing law enforcement on foot.