Coach of the Week: Fargo Force’s Cary Eades

The Force are in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2013.

FARGO, N.D. — Cary Eades and the Fargo Force haven’t slowed down in the playoffs.

The team rode its hot streak to two series wins and has a date with top-seeded Waterloo in the Western Conference Finals.

KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson sits down with Eades to discuss his team’s recent success, the tough decision he has every night around his goaltender and how the Force balance their physicality with patience.