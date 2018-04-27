Home Builders Association’s “Parade of Homes” Starts This Weekend

Ninety-three homes will be on display throughout the FM community

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re planning on buying a home, or even just like to dream big and look at houses, then the Parade of Homes is the event for you.

Listings of all the homes are available in the Parade of Homes magazine or on their website.

Tours of the homes will be happening over the weekend, and the houses cover a wide range of prices geared towards buyers at different stages in life.

“Is every one you walk into going to be exactly what would work for you? No, but you probably know somebody who you’re like, ‘this would be perfect for my dad, my sister!’ Everybody is at a different point in their life, and even though they say the millennials are different, the 23-year old is looking for a specific lifestyle,” said Jason Eid of Eid-Co Homes.

The Parade of Homes runs April 27 to 29 and will continue next weekend from May 4 to 6.