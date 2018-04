HS Roundup: Davies Baseball Storms Back to Down Red River

Fargo North Softball ten-runs May-Port-CG

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Davies Eagles baseball team came back from down three runs to Grand Forks Red River to defeat the RoughRiders 6-5 on Friday night.

In high school softball, the Fargo North Spartans offense carried them past May-Port-CG 12-2 in six innings at Mickelson field.