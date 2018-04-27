LIVE: Au-Some Evening 2018

An awesome event with activists for autism awareness.

It’s a growing medical diagnosis in American kids, and it might be one of the most poorly understood. Autism spectrum conditions affect many families in North Dakota, and until less than a decade ago, there were no organizations here dedicated to supporting them.

That’s why Darcy Kasprowicz and her family started the North Dakota Autism Center, right around the time her younger brother was diagnosed with autism. Now, the center’s in its 9th year of helping families all around the state get their children educated, in part with the help of people like you at this weekend’s “Au-Some Evening 2018.”

It’s the big fundraiser of the year for Kasprowicz’s organization, and she sat down live in-studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to share how you can get involved, have fun, and help out families just like yours