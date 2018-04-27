Melinda’s Garden: Colorful Borders

A sunshiny weekend in store could help you grow a gorgeous border.
Emily Welker,

The sun is finally shining on us here in the Red River Valley, and as the ground thaws out and the green gets growing, it’s time to start planning your new additions to the garden.

Garden borders are a great way to add extra pops of color to your yard, but it can be daunting to decide where to put which perennials.

Let Melinda Myers show you how to plan out the perfect plantings in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.

You Might Like

US Attorney General Speaking In Fargo

FARGO - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Fargo at this hour to talk about the opioid crisis. The Justice Department says Sessions will make an announcement about law enforcement Friday morning when…