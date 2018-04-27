Offense Explodes For Bison Baseball in Series Opener

NDSU improves to 16-18 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State opened a key three-game Summit League series against the Omaha Mavericks with a 9-1 victory Friday, April 27, at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Bison (16-18, 8-9 Summit League) and Mavs (13-24, 8-8 Summit League) are slated to play game two of the series Saturday, April 28, at 1 p.m.

Sophomore Bennett Hostetler went 2-for-3 with a triple, run scored and three RBI, and Jayse McLean, Tucker Rohde, Matt Elsenpeter and Nick Emanuel each tallied a pair of hits, leading NDSU at the plate.

Right-hander Riley Johnson (4-5) picked up the win on the mound after allowing no earned runs on just two hits with five walks and four strikeouts in five innings of work.

North Dakota State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Hostetler hit a RBI triple to right center and Drew Fearing smacked a RBI double to right field.

NDSU added four runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to balloon its advantage to 9-0.

Cole Thibodeau recorded a pair of hits and drove in a run to lead Omaha offensively.

Maverick pitcher Joey Machado (4-5) took the loss after surrendering six earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk in four innings.