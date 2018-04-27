Play of the Week Nominees: April 27

VOTE FOR THE DJ COLTER-KEN KRAFT AGENCY HS PLAY OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

FARGO, N.D. — The snow and cold weather has cleared up for the spring sports season. That means the return of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week. We open up the spring with a pair of great defensive nominees.

We begin on the diamond of Matson field, Moorhead’s Hayden Netland covers a lot of ground to make the diving catch in left field to end the inning for the Spuds.

But is it better than the what we have from the pitch. The mustangs Brooke Boyer gets through the entire Packers defense but can’t get by the net minder. Alexis Kleespies gets a hand on the shot with the diving stop for West Fargo.

Both are good but only one can claim the first spring season play of the week honor. Vote on the poll on our website and on our twitter poll @kvrrsports. The winner will be revealed on Monday.