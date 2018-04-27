Trial Postponed Until Fall For Man Accused In Killing Of Savanna Greywind

Thirty-two-year-old William Hoehn has pleaded not guilty in the killing of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind and kidnapping her newborn in August.

FARGO – The trial of a man charged in the killing of a pregnant Fargo woman has been postponed again, to Sept.

He’s charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to police.

Court documents show his trial has been moved from next month to September.

It originally had been scheduled for March.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews pleaded guilty to the same charges in December and in February was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Authorities say she cut the baby from the mother’s womb. The baby was found healthy.