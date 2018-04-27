Wentz, Eagles Add Old Rival at Tight End

The Philadelphia Eagles selected former South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert in the second round
Keith Albertson,

DALLAS, Texas — In his college playing career, Carson Wentz’s biggest rival was South Dakota State.

Now, he is going to have a Jackrabbit at a teammate.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to the 49th pick in the NFL draft to select tight end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert had 1,111 receiving yards in his senior season at SDSU. After the pick, Wentz tweet out: “A fellow Missouri Valley Alum hailing from the lesser Dakota …. welcome to the squad bro! Big things comin. We gotta represent the FCS, MVFC, and the Dakotas well my man. Let’s go!”

