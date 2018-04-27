Wentz, Eagles Add Old Rival at Tight End

DALLAS, Texas — In his college playing career, Carson Wentz’s biggest rival was South Dakota State.

Now, he is going to have a Jackrabbit at a teammate.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to the 49th pick in the NFL draft to select tight end Dallas Goedert.