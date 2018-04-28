College Baseball: Omaha Crushes NDSU

Bison go for series win on Sunday.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State baseball team fell to the Omaha Mavericks, 13-2, in the second game of a three-game Summit League series Saturday, April 28, at Newman Outdoor Field.

North Dakota State (16-19, 8-10 Summit League) and Omaha (14-24, 9-8 Summit League) are scheduled to play the final game of the series Sunday, April 29, at 1 p.m.

Bennett Hostetler and Mason Pierzchalski each tallied two hits, while sophomore Carter Thompson hit his first collegiate home run and compiled two RBI, leading NDSU at the plate.

Left-hander Blake Stockert (4-2) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up five runs, two earned, on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in three innings.

Cole Thibodeau went a perfect 4-of-4 in the batter’s box with three runs scored, a double and RBI to pace the Mavs.

Omaha pitcher Spencer Koelewyn (3-4) earned the victory after allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings. UNO reliever Cal Hehnke secured his fifth save of the season after pitching four scoreless innings in relief.