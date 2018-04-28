College Softball: Bison Shutout Fort Wayne in Double Header

Jax Sertic records eighth shutout of the season.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Jacquelyn Sertic and KK Leddy tossed back-to-back shutouts as North Dakota State defeated Fort Wayne by identical scores of 5-0 in a Summit League softball doubleheader played Saturday, April 28, before 277 spectators at the renovated and sun-drenched Ellig Sports Complex. It was the home opener for the Bison.

NDSU (27-14, 7-2 SL) and Fort Wayne (16-31, 1-9 SL) are scheduled to close out the three-game series at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 29.

Sertic and Leddy ran North Dakota State’s scoreless inning streak to 36 innings over the last five Summit League games. The Bison recorded eight straight shutouts, three close out the 2011 regular season, three in 2011 tournament play, and two to start the 2012 league season.

Sertic, a senior right-hander from Sparks, Nev., was in command from the start in improving to 20-7. She allowed three hits, issued no walks and finished with 13 strikeouts to reach double-figures for the 14th time this season and 32 in her career.

Sertic retired the first 15 of 16 batters faced and one Fort Wayne baserunner reached second base. It was her third straight shutout, eighth this season and 21st career.

North Dakota State scratched out single runs in the first and third innings. Madyson Camacho led off the first with a single, moved up a base on Zoe Stavrou sacrifice and Bre Beatty base hit. Camacho scored on Vanessa Anderson’s sacrifice fly to right center.

Katie Shoultz started the third with an infield single, moved second on Camacho’s sacrifice bunt and was awarded third on obstruction. Shoultz scored on Stavrou’s RBI single to right.

Anderson extended the lead in a big way in the fifth inning. She launched a line drive home run into the Fence Link Monster in right center field. It was the fifth homer of the season for Anderson, who went 1-for-2 with four RBI. The Bison had 10 hits as Tabby Heinz, Camacho and Beatty each had two.

Bailey Benefiel (10-12) picked up the loss for Fort Wayne. She struck out eight and walked one. Lauren Watson led the Mastodons with two singles.

Leddy, a junior right-hander from Middleburg, Fla., worked out of trouble in several innings in notching her second straight shutout and third this season to even her record to 6-6. She struck out five, allowed four hits and walked two.

NDSU jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Stavrou’s RBI single, while Beatty was issued a bases-loaded walk. The Bison added a run in the third to make it 3-0 on Camacho’s run-scoring double. Camacho had two hits in game two and finished the afternoon with four.

North Dakota State closed out the scoring with two runs in the fifth inning. Stephanie Soriano’s squeeze bunt scored Vanessa Anderson from third, while an error during the play chased home Heinz.

Addie Benham (1-9) took the loss for Fort Wayne. Benham allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out one.