Volunteers Hold Fundraising Activities for Veterans Honor Flight

There was a rummage sale, back sale, and bowling competition

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Veterans Honor Flight volunteers held a rummage sale, bake sale, and bowling competition to raise money to send veterans to Washington, D.C. next month.

At the nation’s capital, they will visit the memorials dedicated to the wars they fought in. Their service will also be celebrated at a special banquet.

Organizers say the flight is a great way to show thanks for the country’s veterans.

“It’s important that we give back to the folks that have given us so much. Our veterans are aging, and we want to make sure they can experience this trip while they can still enjoy it. We will continue to do it as long as we still have veterans that want to keep going on flights,” said Macaille Hafner, an Honor Flight volunteer.

The Veterans Honor Flight will be from May 20 to May 21.