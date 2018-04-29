College Baseball: Thompson Homers Twice For Bison in Big Win

NDSU improves to 17-19 on the season.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Carter Thompson and Matt Elsenpeter combined to hit three home runs as the North Dakota State University baseball team rolled to a 10-0 victory over the Omaha Mavericks in eight innings Sunday, April 29, at Newman Outdoor Field.

North Dakota State (17-19, 9-10 Summit League) is scheduled to host Mayville State in a non-league contest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1.

Thompson went 3-for-4 with two homers, three runs scored and a pair of RBI, while Elsenpeter added a pair of hits on a double and home run to lead NDSU at the plate. Bennett Hostetler hit his team-high fourth triple of the season, and Mason Pierzchalski and Alec Abercrombie each tallied two hits, respectively.

Bison reliever Kevin Folman (3-2) earned the victory on the mound after giving up no earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

Thompson opened the scoring for NDSU in the second inning when he hit a towering shot that cleared the fence down the left field line, giving the Bison the 1-0 lead.

North Dakota State doubled its lead to 2-0 when Abercrombie scored on an Omaha (14-25, 9-9 Summit League) fielding error in the fifth.

NDSU broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth, plating five runs to balloon its advantage to 7-0. Abercrombie hit a two-run single to left field for the Bison’s first two runs of the frame, before Hostetler smacked a two-RBI triple down the left field line, bringing two more runs for the home team. Hostetler crossed home plate on a wild pitch for the final run of the inning.

North Dakota State continued its offensive surge in the seventh when Thompson and Elsenpeter hit back-to-back homers to left field.

Pierzchalski ended the game in the bottom of the eighth after he hit a sacrifice fly to left center, scoring Abercrombie and invoking the 10-run mercy rule.

Thompson now has three home runs on the season, while Elsenpeter hit his first of 2018 Sunday.

Adam Caniglia went 1-for-4 with a double, leading Omaha in the batter’s box.

UNO starter Andrew Brighton (2-2) took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.