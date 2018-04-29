College Softball: Tough Fifth Inning Sinks NDSU

NDSU scoreless inning streak snapped at 40.2 innings.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – Fort Wayne struck for six straight hits and four runs with two outs in the fifth inning as the Mastodons defeated North Dakota State 5-2 in a Summit League game played Sunday, April 29, before 217 spectators at the windy Ellig Sports Complex.

NDSU (27-15, 7-3 SL) is scheduled to play at Minnesota on Tuesday, May 1.

North Dakota State’s scoreless inning streak was snapped at 40.2 innings.

Courtney Holm’s two-out double down the left field line started the rally for Fort Wayne (17-31, 2-9 SL) in the fifth inning. Lacey Wilzbacher and Lauren Watson each had RBI singles, while Demitra Burns delivered a two-run double to center to make it 4-0.

NDSU was able to cut the deficit in half at 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-out, two-run error by the Mastodons.

Fort Wayne added an insurance run in the top of the seven. The Mastodons finished with 10 hits. Maria Palmegiani and Burns each had a double and single, while Watson added two hits.

Shaina Eyre (6-9) limited the Bison to five hits. Eyre struck out five and walked three.

Jacquelyn Sertic (20-8) worked the first 4.2 innings and took the loss. Sertic and KK Leddy combined to strike out eight and walk two. Zoe Stavrou had a double to pace the NDSU offense.

