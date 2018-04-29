Grass Fire in West Fargo has Multiple Crews on Scene Putting Out Flames

Grass Fire Spreads to Hay at 845 Arena Road in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Multiple crews have been fighting a grass fire in West Fargo but the fire is now contained.

They continue to work on flames that spread to nearby hay bales.

It was first reported in the 7:00 hour near central live stock and is on the west side of the Sheyenne River.

The fire is 100% contained but they did have to put out the fire in one of the nearby buildings.

Nobody was injured and no live stock were injured.

West Fargo Police Chief, Dan Fueller, says it is extremely common for these grass fires in the warm temperatures and high winds so it is important to be cautious.