Numerous Crews Are Called In To Fight A Grass Fire In West Fargo

West Fargo Canine and Handler Recieve Brand New Squad Car
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- West Fargo's Disco is a German shepherd who was born in Slovakia. But he was raised right here in West Fargo. Not a day has gone by over the…
**UPDATE**
Fire officials say the grass fire is out except for a pile of hay bales which they are tearing apart and soaking with water.
One structure was impacted by the fire.
WEST FARGO, N.D. — Multiple fire crews have been called to a grass fire in West Fargo.
It was first reported in the 7 o’clock hour near Central Livestock.
It’s on the west side of the Sheyenne River.
