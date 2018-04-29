Numerous Crews Are Called In To Fight A Grass Fire In West Fargo

West Side of Sheyenne River

**UPDATE**

Fire officials say the grass fire is out except for a pile of hay bales which they are tearing apart and soaking with water.

One structure was impacted by the fire.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Multiple fire crews have been called to a grass fire in West Fargo.

It was first reported in the 7 o’clock hour near Central Livestock.

It’s on the west side of the Sheyenne River.

KVRR has a crew headed to the scene and we will have the latest on KVRR Local News at 9 and online.