Senator Heitkamp Says Her Mother Doreen Has Passed Away

Doreen Heitkamp Had Struggled With Parkinson's For Years

Senator Heidi Heitkamp/Facebook

Senator Heidi Heitkamp says her mother Doreen has passed away.

She shared this photo of the entire family on her Facebook page.

Heitkamp called her mom the “rock of our family” who selflessly raised seven children.

She says her mom struggled with Parkinson’s for years.

Doreen Heitkamp died on what would have been her 66th wedding anniversary.

Her husband Ray passed away in 1982.

Heitkamp wrote: “I have no doubt she’s looking down on all of us and smiling because she knows she built a family that is full of big hearts and strong minds. I love you and miss you, Mom.”