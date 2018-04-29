Senator Heitkamp Says Her Mother Doreen Has Passed Away

Doreen Heitkamp Had Struggled With Parkinson's For Years
TJ Nelson,
Senator Heidi Heitkamp/Facebook

Senator Heidi Heitkamp says her mother Doreen has passed away.

She shared this photo of the entire family on her Facebook page.

Heitkamp called her mom the “rock of our family” who selflessly raised seven children.

She says her mom struggled with Parkinson’s for years.

Doreen Heitkamp died on what would have been her 66th wedding anniversary.

Her husband Ray passed away in 1982.

Heitkamp wrote: “I have no doubt she’s looking down on all of us and smiling because she knows she built a family that is full of big hearts and strong minds. I love you and miss you, Mom.”

Related Post

No Travel Advised on Many North Dakota, Minnesota ...
North Dakota Seeing 10 Deaths This Flu Season
Crews Are Getting Ready To Fill Potholes
Discussing property tax valuations at Fargo City H...

You Might Like

Senator Heitkamp Says Her Mother Doreen Has Passed Away

Senator Heidi Heitkamp says her mother Doreen has passed away. She shared this photo of the entire family on her Facebook page. Heitkamp called her mom the "rock of our family" who selflessly raised seven children. She says her mom…

Firefighters Put Out House Fire In North Fargo

  FARGO, N.D. -- The Fargo Fire Department responded to a fire in North Fargo early this afternoon. A house on the 3000 block of 9th Street North started on fire around noon. Police blocked off the whole street while they…