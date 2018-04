Two Hotel Guests Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint

Victims Say The Suspects Are Two Young Black Men

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Two people staying at the Canad Inn in Grand Forks were robbed at gunpoint.

Officers were called to the hotel Sunday morning to investigate the alleged armed robbery.

The victims say two black men between 20 and 30 years old pulled out a gun and demanded money.

One of the victims was slightly hurt during the robbery.

The suspects got away with cash.

If anyone has information about this case, contact the police in Grand Forks.