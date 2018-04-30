Ask Danny: Fixing Driveway Cracks

Now that things have melted, you can fix what's underneath.

It’s been a long, tough winter, but for the most part, the snow and ice have finally fled. Unfortunately, as tough as it’s been on us waiting for things to thaw out, it’s been equally tough on the pavement.

Now that the driveway’s exposed, you can see what you’re working with — and how to fix it. Let Danny Lipford show you how to mend the damage caused by a spring that came late to your driveway as well to the Red River Valley in this week’s Ask Danny.