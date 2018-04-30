Austin Erickson

Executive Producer

Austin grew up in the small town of Albany, Minnesota. He got his first job in broadcasting at his hometown radio station AM 1150 KASM where he read farm markets and the weather, and enjoyed picking the music at The Polka Station of the Nation.

Austin then went to study Mass Communications/Journalism and Political Science at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.

During college, he also became a Production Intern for the sports radio station KFAN and wrote articles for their website.

After graduating, Austin worked as a TV news Production Assistant and Producer in Fargo for three years followed by a year-and-a-half as an Associate Producer at Fox 9 KMSP in Eden Prairie, MN.

When Austin isn’t writing or editing videos at KVRR he’s often reading comic books, watching his favorite Minnesota sports teams or comedy specials.