Car Fire Quickly Put Out In Downtown Fargo

FARGO, ND — Fargo Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire this morning.

The vehicle fire was on Broadway in Downtown Fargo, right in front of the Subway Sandwich shop.

Battalion Chief Lee Soeth says the cause will likely go down as undetermined.

There were no injuries or damage to the buildings near the fire.