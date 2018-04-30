Carson Wentz To Match Donations To Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex

Wentz Will Match Up To $500,000 Over Next Two Weeks
TJ Nelson,

 

Former Bison and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is working to transform life for thousands of children in Haiti.

Wentz has kicked off a two-week fundraising campaign to benefit the Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex.

He says he will personally match every dollar, up to $500,000, that is raised over the next two weeks.

The 60-acre sports complex will host sports leagues for 15,000 kids annually.

The partnership with Mission of Hope and his AO1 Foundation was forged last year during a trip Wentz made to Haiti with his church.

To learn how to make a donation, click here.

