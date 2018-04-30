Carson Wentz To Match Donations To Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex

Wentz Will Match Up To $500,000 Over Next Two Weeks

Former Bison and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is working to transform life for thousands of children in Haiti.

Wentz has kicked off a two-week fundraising campaign to benefit the Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex.

He says he will personally match every dollar, up to $500,000, that is raised over the next two weeks.

The 60-acre sports complex will host sports leagues for 15,000 kids annually.

The partnership with Mission of Hope and his AO1 Foundation was forged last year during a trip Wentz made to Haiti with his church.

