Chad Johnson Leading the Way for Cobber Baseball

Johnson leads the team in most offensive categories.
Keith Albertson,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia baseball team is sitting in the middle of the pack in the MIAC as the team is about two-thirds of the way through conference play.

Much of their offensive production has come from senior Chad Johnson, the same Chad Johnson who led the conference in rushing touchdowns in football.

Now, Johnson has hit his stride on the diamond, leading the team in batting average, hits, doubles, home runs and slugging percentage.

“When he steps on the field, there’s no better athlete on the field at any level,” head coach Chris Coste said. “Rarely is he not the fastest, and he’s always the strongest, and that’s an interesting combination on the baseball field. You don’t see that as often.”

Concordia has a doubleheader against Bethel on Tuesday afternoon.

