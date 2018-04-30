Convenience Store Worker Injured After Exchange Of Cash

Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier says a paramedic who was in the store told the employee to thoroughly wash her hands, but she still was still feeling the affects of whatever was on the money she handled.

MAHNOMEN, MN — A mystery after a transaction at a convenience store in Mahnomen.

An employee of Pump 24 felt a burning sensation after taking cash from a customer.

Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier says a paramedic who was in the store told the employee to thoroughly wash her hands, but she still was still feeling the affects of whatever was on the money she handled.

The worker drove herself to the hospital.

Seven employees are being treated at the Mahnomen Health Center.

Krier says the store has been closed and sealed off while the regional hazardous materials team from Moorhead checks the building.

The customer who gave the clerk the money hasn’t been found.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Emergency Management and the Moorhead HAZMAT Team responded.