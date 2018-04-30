Convenience Store Worker Injured After Exchange Of Cash
Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier says a paramedic who was in the store told the employee to thoroughly wash her hands, but she still was still feeling the affects of whatever was on the money she handled.
MAHNOMEN, MN — A mystery after a transaction at a convenience store in Mahnomen.
An employee of Pump 24 felt a burning sensation after taking cash from a customer.
Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier says a paramedic who was in the store told the employee to thoroughly wash her hands, but she still was still feeling the affects of whatever was on the money she handled.
The worker drove herself to the hospital.
Seven employees are being treated at the Mahnomen Health Center.
Krier says the store has been closed and sealed off while the regional hazardous materials team from Moorhead checks the building.
The customer who gave the clerk the money hasn’t been found.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Emergency Management and the Moorhead HAZMAT Team responded.
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- People in the metro are anxious for the annual Cleanup Week but officials in Moorhead say 'not so fast'. Cleanup Week is May 7 through the 11. They ask that you not put your excess garbage out…
MAHNOMEN, MN -- A mystery after a transaction at a convenience store in Mahnomen. An employee of Pump 24 felt a burning sensation after taking cash from a customer. Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier says a paramedic who was in the…
Former Bison and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is working to transform life for thousands of children in Haiti. Wentz has kicked off a two-week fundraising campaign to benefit the Mission of Hope Haiti Sports Complex. He says…