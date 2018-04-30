Fundraiser Started For Young Daughter Of Woman Killed In Crash On Interstate 29

Alicia "Mouse" Bernier of West Fargo died Wednesday In South Fargo

Alicia Bernier And Journee

FARGO, N.D. — An online fundraiser has been started to help the little girl who lost her mother last week in a crash on I-29 in south Fargo.

28-year-old Alicia “Mouse” Bernier of West Fargo died Wednesday after losing control of her SUV.

Bernier, who was 7 months pregnant, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Bernier’s family has started a gofundme account to raise money for her 6-year-old daughter, Journee.

They wrote that although “money will never replace her mother or that chance of become a big sister, we are just hoping to help her through her drastically changed life.”

Nearly $400 was raised in the hour after it was posted online.

The goal is $5,000.

Find a link to the fundraiser here.