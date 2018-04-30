Fundraiser Started For Young Daughter Of Woman Killed In Crash On Interstate 29

Alicia "Mouse" Bernier of West Fargo died Wednesday In South Fargo
TJ Nelson,
Alicia Bernier And Journee

FARGO, N.D. — An online fundraiser has been started to help the little girl who lost her mother last week in a crash on I-29 in south Fargo.

28-year-old Alicia “Mouse” Bernier of West Fargo died Wednesday after losing control of her SUV.

Bernier, who was 7 months pregnant, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A passenger was taken to the hospital with head injuries.

Bernier’s family has started a gofundme account to raise money for her 6-year-old daughter, Journee.

They wrote that although “money will never replace her mother or that chance of become a big sister, we are just hoping to help her through her drastically changed life.”

Nearly $400 was raised in the hour after it was posted online.

The goal is $5,000.

Find a link to the fundraiser here.

