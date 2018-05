Kleespies’ Save Garners HS Play of the Week for West Fargo

The packer keeper made a diving save against Sheyenne

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week is West Fargo goalkeeper Alexis Kleespies.

Kleespies denied the Sheyenne attacker on a breakaway with a diving stop.

Congratulations to Kleespies, winner of the high school play of the week.