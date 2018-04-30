Lightning Believed To Have Started House Fire Near Lake Louise

Thunderstorm Had Just Passed Over The Area Early Monday Morning
TJ Nelson,

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. — Fire officials believe a lightning strike started a house fire early this morning near Lake Louise.

Alexandria Fire Department responded to the fire around 4 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the house owned by Gregory and Donna Cabana.

They say visible flames were found on the backside of the house.

No one was hurt.

They say a thunderstorm had just passed over the area and they believe lightning set off the fire.

