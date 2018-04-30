Miss North Dakota USA Preparing To Go For The Big Crown

Abigail Pogatshnik Will Represent ND At Miss USA Pageant Next Month

Abigail Pogatshnik, Miss North Dakota USA joins Adam to talk about the Miss USA pageant coming up on May 21st.

She’ll travel to Shreveport, Louisiana to try for the big crown next month.

Pogatshnik won the Miss North Dakota USA pageant in her first try. She’s been competing in pageants for about two years.

She’s studying psychology and pre-medicine at UND.

You can watch Pogatshnik compete for the Miss USA crown right here on KVRR on Monday, May 21st at 7 p.m.