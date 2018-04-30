NDSU Men’s Golf Tied For Lead in Summit League Tournament

NDSU sits at 32-over par after two rounds.

NEWTON, Kan. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University men’s golf team moved into a tie for the lead with the University of Denver Pioneers through 36 holes at The Summit League Men’s Golf Championship Monday, April 30, at the Sand Creek Station Golf Club.

The Bison fired a second-round 312 after carding an opening round 296 Sunday for a team score of 32-over par 608, pulling them even with the Pioneers, who carded a 314 after a first-round 294 for an identical 36-hole 608. South Dakota moved up two spots and is in third with a 36-hole 36-over par 612, rounding out the top-three.

Sophomore Andrew Israelson moved up 12 spots on the leaderboard and is tied for third through 36 holes at 4-over par 148 (75-73) to lead North Dakota State.

Freshman Van Holmgren advanced eight positions to tie for seventh at 7-over par 151 (75-76), while senior Nick Myhre is tied for 12th at 11-over par 155 (73-82).

Freshman Lucas Johnson (75-81) and junior Will Holmgren (73-83) are both tied for 15th at 12-over par 156, concluding the NDSU scoring.

Fort Wayne’s Zach Schroeder maintained his lead atop the individual leaderboard through two rounds at 1-over par 145.

The third and final round is slated for Tuesday, May 1. The Bison are looking for their inaugural Summit League Men’s Golf title.