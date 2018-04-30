Severe Summer Weather and Burn Restrictions Around the Region

These fires aren't the only weather worry in the warmer months

FARGO, N.D. — The burn restriction has been put in place until the vegetation starts to green back up.

The burn restriction in Clay County may prevent people from starting more grass fires but they are also reminding the community to keep an eye out for live embers.

“Previous burning that had occurred, we want to make sure it’s fully extinguished, that you’re out there using a water, garden hose, something like that to put it completely out,” said Assistant Chief of Protection Services with the Moorhead Fire Department, Chad Stangeland.

If caught burning during this time, firefighters and the sheriff’s office will be obligated to fine you but…

“Our preference would be to just get out there and do some education and make sure that everybody is safe,” Stangeland said.

It’s important to remember the high winds and warm temperatures aren’t the only cause of these flames.

“Somebody threw a cigarette butt outside and caused a significant grass fire down there,” Stangeland said.

It could even be sparks from a railroad that could turn a small flame into a big danger.

Grass Fires aren’t the only thing you need to worry about. With severe summer weather week in North Dakota, city officials say tornadoes are not uncommon in this part of the country.

It is severe summer weather week and city officials want you to be on the lookout.

“One is tornadoes, one is severe heat, one is the fires like we’ve talked about and hailstorms or lightening,” said Pierre Freeman, with West Fargo Emergency Preparedness.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the emergency sirens going off, they testing the systems for severe weather situations.

The week isn’t just about education, it’s about putting those lessons into action.

“We want people to either have a drill during that period or at least think about where they are or think about their shelters or think about their plan,” Freeman said.

Tornadoes are just one of the dangers that could happen in North Dakota, creating a crisis you may otherwise not be prepared for.

“Emergency preparedness is not really necessarily solely about saving your own life, it is also about taking care of other people,” Freeman said.

As the hot months are approaching, they say you could be the difference between life and death in a dangerous heat situation.

“You being able to take care of that person is important because you’ll be there before the first responders are,” Freeman said.

Whether it’s a grass fire or severe weather, officials want you to be prepared for the worst.

If you want more information on where to find resources for severe winter weather week, visit our website.