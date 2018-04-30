Trump Critic Announces Run for U.S. Senate Seat In Minnesota

Richard Painter served as chief White House ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Republican White House lawyer and prominent critic of President Donald Trump is running for former Sen. Al Franken’s seat. And he’s running as a Democrat.

Richard Painter filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission late last week to run for the seat after exploring a bid for more than a month and formally announced his campaign Monday morning at the University of Minnesota.

He’s emerged as a top Republican critic of Trump and is a frequent guest on MSNBC and CNN.

His entry as a Democrat triggers an endorsement fight and potentially a primary for Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who was appointed to take Franken’s seat after he resigned.