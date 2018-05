Vikings Extend Terence Newman with One-Year Deal

Newman is expected to be the oldest defensive player in the NFL this season

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they re-signed cornerback Terence Newman to a one-year deal which will likely make him the oldest defensive player in the League in 2018.

Newman spent the previous three years with Vikings, picking off five passes. He has played 15 seasons in his career.