West Fargo Bale Fire Reignites

The West Fargo Fire Department had previously put water all over hay bales Sunday night

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The grass fire multiple crews worked to put out last night in West Fargo reignited this morning.

It was on the west side of the Sheyenne River near Central Livestock.

The fire was first reported around 7 last night. Yesterday the West Fargo Fire Department also had to tear apart hay bales and soak them with water.

Only one structure was damaged in the blaze.