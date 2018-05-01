Arrest Made After 100 m.p.h. Police Pursuit

He drove through a construction zone at such high speeds that officers weren't able to get into position to put down spike boards to disable the car.
 WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo man is in jail after leading West Fargo police on a pursuit that hit speeds of nearly 100 mph.

The driver fled a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m.

Monday in the 800 block of 17th Avenue after hitting a curb.

Lt. Jason Dura says the pursuit was terminated as the driver approached another construction zone at the intersection of 13th Avenue and 9th Street East.

Officers were able to ID the driver from a license plate and a photo as 27-year old Chad Oschsner.

Fargo police arrested him at a Fargo residence.

Oschsner is facing a charge of Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle.

