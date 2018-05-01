Cobber Baseball Swept By Bethel in Home Finale

Concordia falls to 14-17 on the season.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Concordia Cobbers did not have the senior day that they would have wanted on Tuesday at the Buck. The Cobbers fell to Bethel in both games of a double header in the teams final home games of the season.

Concordia fell to the Royals by a score of 4-1 in game one. The Cobbers struck out to end the game with the bases loaded down three. In game two, Concordia failed to generate run support again and lost to Bethel 2-1.