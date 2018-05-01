Update: Employee Had Allergic Reaction To Substance On Money

MAHNOMEN, MN (Update) — The Mahnomen County Sheriff reports tests on the bill came back negative.

The Minnesota Health Department in St. Paul tested the bill.

The powdery substance on the bill was a carbohydrate that was non-toxic and non-acidic.

The Sheriff believes the employee had an allergic reaction to the substance.

Mahnomen County Sheriff Krier says the customer who used the money to purchase some items at the Mahnomen Cenex store yesterday afternoon said he had no idea how or why the currency was covered with carbohydrate powder, which is a popular supplement used to provide nutrients for athletic activities.

No further investigation will be conducted.

MAHNOMEN, MN — A mystery after a transaction at a convenience store in Mahnomen.

An employee of Pump 24 felt a burning sensation after taking cash from a customer.

Mahnomen County Sheriff Doug Krier says a paramedic who was in the store told the employee to thoroughly wash her hands, but she still was still feeling the affects of whatever was on the money she handled.

The worker drove herself to the hospital.

Seven employees are being treated at the Mahnomen Health Center.

Krier says the store has been closed and sealed off while the regional hazardous materials team from Moorhead checks the building.

The customer who gave the clerk the money hasn’t been found.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Emergency Management and the Moorhead HAZMAT Team responded.