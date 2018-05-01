Fargo Jet Center Named Top Aviation Service Company

The Center landed in the top five percent of all businesses

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Jet Center has been ranked one of the top aviation service companies in the world.

The ranking is based on a survey from the publication Aviation International News.

The survey asked people to rate fixed–based operators in categories including flight line service, amenities, and customer service.

Fargo Jet Center’s overall score was 4.69 out of 5, landing in the top five percent of 4,500 fixed based-operators.

“It’s great for the team. It really is important for our team to see this. They work really hard, work in horrible weather conditions throughout the Winter months, hot weather conditions during the Summer. To be able to do that, provide the high level of service that we do, is really important,” Fargo Jet Center Line Service Manager Jeremy Sobolik said.