Former North Dakota College Football Player Found Guilty of Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Jurors have convicted a former North Dakota college student in the killing of a drug dealer’s father in Salem, Oregon.
24-year-old Denzel Hawthorne has been found guilty of murder.
The day before the August 2016 shooting, Hawthorne and a college teammate drove to Salem from Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota to collect on a drug debt and they killed the dealer’s father.
His teammate, Eloy Carrera, pleaded guilty to murder in February and was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.
Attorneys said Hawthorne wasn’t capable of murderous intent due to blows he received to his head during football.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Voting is under way on a new UND Fighting Hawks mascot. Online voting for students began Monday and will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Students are asked to select one of three designs composed by Rickabaugh…
A Minnesota grandmother who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt after she allegedly killed her husband tried to hide a second killing in Florida, detectives say. Newly released court documents in the case of Lois Riess detail her time in…
SALEM, Ore. -- Jurors have convicted a former North Dakota college student in the killing of a drug dealer's father in Salem, Oregon. 24-year-old Denzel Hawthorne has been found guilty of murder. The day before the August 2016 shooting, Hawthorne…