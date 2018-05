Missing Grand Forks Man Has Been Found

UPDATE: Grand Forks Police say Duane Bundy has been located.

*Original story below*

GRAND FORKS, ND – Grand Forks Police are asking for your help in finding 25-year-old Duane Bundy.

Authorities say Bundy’s family hasn’t heard from him in several days and they are concerned for his safety.

Bundy is known to visit Gilby and Johnstown, North Dakota and likes to hang out anywhere there’s live music.

If you know where he may be, call Grand Forks police at 701-787-8007.