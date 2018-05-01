MSUM Assistant Coach Wieck Named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at UMD

Wieck was a member of the Dragon men's basketball staff for four seasons.

DULUTH, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — Minnesota State University Moorhead associate men’s basketball coach Justin Wieck has been named the head men’s basketball coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth, the school announced on Tuesday.

Wieck was a member of the Dragon men’s basketball staff for four seasons. He was an assistant coach to Head Coach Chad Walthall for three seasons before being promoted to associate head coach in the summer of 2017. In his four seasons at MSUM, the Dragons posted an impressive overall record of 96-38 (.717), made three NCAA tournament appearances, won three Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North titles and won two NSIC regular season titles.

“I am very excited for Justin on this wonderful opportunity to be head basketball coach at University of Minnesota Duluth, and compete in one of the premiere Division II conferences in the country,” Walthall said. “Justin has been an integral part of the success we have enjoyed and we wish him, his wife Laura and two children Jordy and Anya the very best as they begin a new and exciting chapter in their life.”

Wieck is the second former assistant of Walthall at MSUM to become an NSIC head coach in the last four years. Dan Weisse has been the Minnesota Crookston head coach for the past four seasons after serving as an assistant to Walthall.

Eric Peterson, who assisted Walthall in his first season, is now an assistant coach at Division I Utah State.