NDSU Men’s Golf Captures First Summit League Title

Bison advance to the NCAA tournament.

NEWTON, Kan. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State won its first Summit League men’s golf championship on Tuesday, May 1, beating runner-up Denver by two shots in the final round at Sand Creek Station.

NDSU earned the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA regionals. The full field for the NCAA championship will be announced in a selection show Wednesday, May 2, at 5 p.m. on Golf Channel.

The Bison entered the final round tied with Denver atop the team leaderboard. NDSU shot a 3-under-par 285 in the final round with Andrew Israelson, Will Holmgren and Lucas Johnson each shooting 1-under 71.

Israelson, who did not bogey in the final round, made par on the final hole to clinch the win for NDSU. He finished second in the individual standings with a 3-over-par 219, five shots back of Fort Wayne’s Zach Schroeder.

NDSU’s Van Holmgren shot an even-par 72 in the final round and finished sixth overall with a 7-over 223. Johnson and Will Holmgren finished in a tie for 10th place at 227, and Nick Myhre tied for 19th overall with a 233.

It was North Dakota State’s 11th conference championship in men’s golf and the first since winning the North Central Conference title in the fall of 1990. NDSU is advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since participating in the 2004 Division II regional.

Three of the six NCAA regional championship sites will host 14 teams and five at-large individuals, while the remaining three regional fields will be composed of 13 teams and 10 individual golfers.

NCAA regional competition runs from Monday, May 14, to Wednesday, May 16. The top 30 teams and six individuals advance to the NCAA national championship May 25-30 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.