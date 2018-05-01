Seven-Run 2nd Inning Powers NDSU Baseball Past Mayville State

The Bison won 8-5

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State baseball didn’t waste much time putting the offense together against Mayville State on Tuesday night.

The Bison scored a run in the first inning before rattling off seven in the second to eventually win 8-5.

Mitch O’Connor (1-3) threw five perfect innings before getting relieved. Head coach Tod Brown saving his arm for this weekend’s conference series against Oral Roberts.

NDSU mustered just one extra-base hit, but the herd strung together nine singles.

Game one against the Golden Eagles is Friday night at 6:30.