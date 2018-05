Thinking Green: Repelling Mosquitoes

Stay green and itch-free this season.

We’ve finally had a little bit of rain this spring, and while it’s good news for green-up for the fields, lawns and gardens around the region, there is a drawback: moisture means mosquitoes are on their way.

To find out how you can beat back the bugs without polluting yourself or your surroundings with scary toxic substances, take a look at this week’s Thinking Green with Danny Lipford.