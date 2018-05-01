UND Students Are Voting On Their First Mascot Since The Early 90’s

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Voting is under way on a new UND Fighting Hawks mascot. Online voting for students began Monday and will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday. Students are asked to select one of three designs composed by Rickabaugh…
A Minnesota grandmother who led authorities on a cross-country manhunt after she allegedly killed her husband tried to hide a second killing in Florida, detectives say. Newly released court documents in the case of Lois Riess detail her time in…
SALEM, Ore. -- Jurors have convicted a former North Dakota college student in the killing of a drug dealer's father in Salem, Oregon. 24-year-old Denzel Hawthorne has been found guilty of murder. The day before the August 2016 shooting, Hawthorne…