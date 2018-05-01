UND Students Are Voting On Their First Mascot Since The Early 90’s

Three Designs Were Composed By Rickabaugh Graphics of Ohio

Courtesy: Rickbaugh Graphics

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Voting is under way on a new UND Fighting Hawks mascot.

Online voting for students began Monday and will continue through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Students are asked to select one of three designs composed by Rickabaugh Graphics of Ohio.

The bodies of the Hawks are similar but the apparel is slightly different.

An announcement on the winning design should come Thursday.

UND has not had a mascot since Thunder the Bleacher Creature in the early ’90s.