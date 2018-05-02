Congrats Grads! Twenty-Two Students Say Goodbye to Cass County Youth Commission

Everyone in the program learned leadership skills, about local government and how to fundraise

FARGO, N.D. — Like many people, Grace Beauchamp was shy growing up.

“I moved schools last year and I was terrified. I had an hour car ride every day and I didn’t want to talk to people, I didn’t want to go to school,” Beauchamp said.

That is until a little thing called passion sparked inside of her this year.

She got involved in Cass County’s Youth Commission (CCYC) which she says completely changed her life around.

“I’m now one of the most outgoing people that I never thought I would be. My friends are always like ‘yeah, Grace. You’re so extroverted. And I’m like, I didn’t used to be.’ This program offers you a thing to be passionate about,” said Beauchamp, CCYC’s vice chair.

But this afternoon, Beauchamp and 21 other students said their goodbyes to the program they dedicated a year of their lives to and were rewarded for their hard work in a graduation ceremony.

The CCYC program teaches students leadership skills, how local government works and gets the students involved in fundraising.

This year, they raised more than $7,000 for the non–profit, Rebuilding Together.

Graduates say they will miss their fellow commissioners because of the bond they formed with one another. That includes getting to learn all about the different perspectives each student brought to the program.

“I think being involved with students who are both in rural and urban areas in Cass County gives us more perspectives in our communities and seeing how different people conduct themselves and how our similarities and differences can bring us together to create change in our society,” said Kyle Tekautz, CCYC’s chair.

Change that some of them now say they are ready to bring into the world after getting all the necessary life skills from the youth commission.

“I feel like I will be able to go out into the world as I grow older and be able to contribute to nonprofit organizations and to stand up for what I believe in,” Beauchamp said.

Proving that anyone can break that timid trait and spread their wings.

Cass County Treasurer Charlotte Sandvik was the one to hand the graduates their diplomas. One of the grads is her grandson.