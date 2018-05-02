Bison Men’s Golf Headed to Stockton Regional For NCAA Tournament

NDSU men's golf is making its first Division I NCAA tournament appearance.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University men’s golf team was selected to play in the NCAA Stockton Regional May 14-16 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif.

The Bison are advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time since participating in the 2004 Division II regional.

NDSU is one of 81 teams that will compete in regionals in Kissimmee, Fla., Raleigh, N.C., Columbus, Ohio, Norman, Okla., Stockton, Calif., and Bryan, Texas.

The top five teams and individual not on those teams at each regional will advance to the NCAA Golf Championships May 25-30 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

North Dakota State won its first-ever Summit League Men’s Golf Championship on Tuesday, May 1, at Sand Creek Station Golf Club in Newton, Kan., rallying on the final few holes to inch past league foe Denver.

Stockton Regional teams (seeded in the following order):

1. LSU

2. Alabama

3. Stanford

4. Southern California [Pac-12 Conference]

5. Oregon

6. TCU

7. Colorado

8. Kansas

9. Kennesaw State

10. Iowa State

11. UNC Greensboro [Southern Conference]

12. UC Irvine [Big West Conference]

13. North Dakota State [The Summit League]

Automatic bids are denoted with [ ].

Stockton Regional individuals:

1. Carl Yuan, Washington

2. Riley Elmes, Loyola Marymount

3. Vinnie Murphy, Grand Canyon

4. Felix Mory, California State University, Northridge

5. Blake Tomlinson, Utah

6. Charles Corner, UTEP

7. Henry Lee, Washington

8. Jeremy Gandon, Kansas State

9. Ryan Han, UC Davis

10. Michael Christifulli, Siena