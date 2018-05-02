Boy Scouts of America to Rename Organization Next February

The new name will be Scouts BSA

NATIONAL — The Boy Scouts of America will officially drop “boy” from their title next February.

The new name of the older groups in the organization will be “Scouts BSA” to become gender neutral. Scouts BSA started welcoming girls into their organization last fall. They will be keeping the name of its younger group as “Cub Scouts” because it is already gender neutral.

“The program is going to be the same for boys and girls, and it’s leadership development, character development, citizenship. It’ll be something that’s applicable to both boys and girls,” said Darin Steindl, director of field services for the Northern Lights Council.

Fargo’s Northern Lights Council has four Cub Scout groups but only one of them currently has girls in it.