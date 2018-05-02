Students at Davies High School Craft 35 Birthday Bags

The bags will be donated to the Great Plains Food Bank on May 22

FARGO, N.D. — Students at Davies High School put together birthday care packages for families that are less fortunate.

Students in Chanelle Kesler’s special education class jumped at the chance to help the community and make the birthday bags.

In addition to the cards they made, the class collected donations of cake mix, canned frosting, and candles.

Kesler says the chance for her special education students to work with general education students to positively impact the community is a great opportunity.

“It’s good to have our students interact with their gen–ed peers as much as possible, and it was really great to have a bunch of students from Davies approach our classroom and help out as much as they can,” said Kesler.

Kesler’s class was able to create 35 birthday bags, which will be donated to the Great Plains Food Bank on May 22.