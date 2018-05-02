Force Aim to Stay Strong at Home as Conference Finals Shifts to Fargo

Force battle Black Hawks on Friday in game three of Western Conference Finals.

FARGO, N.D. — The USHL Western Conference Finals shift to Fargo this weekend. The Force pulled out an overtime victory on the road in game two over the Waterloo Black Hawks to tie the series at 1-1.

The Force return home where they have found a lot of success in the postseason. Fargo is 4-0 in the playoffs in the confines of Scheels Arena. They’ve also won six straight at home dating back to March 30th.

The Force are in a similar situation as they were in the conference semifinals. Fargo left Omaha tied at 1-1 and then won both games at home to advance. Head coach Cary Eades and his squad hope that home ice will continue to benefit them in the Clark Cup playoffs.

“It’s huge,” defenseman Spencer Meier said. “The fans here are great so that really helps and to be able to get one on the road and hopefully close it out at home in front of our hometown fans, that would be huge. You also get sleeping in your own bed, and making a good quality meal before the game, and you’re in your own normal routine when you’re at home.”

Fargo was 2-1 during the regular season at home vs. Waterloo.

“We’re a confident team home or away,” head coach Cary Eades said. “We have the best road record in the USHL this year, so we’re confident playing away from home. Since Christmas, we’ve been really tough here at Scheels Arena and we want to continue that.”